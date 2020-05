In a fresh jolt to investors, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) has said that Essel Infraprojects (EIL) has defaulted on its non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Four of the fund house's debt schemes that are being wound up had made investments in these NCDs.

Though the fund house has said that the event does not have any impact on the net asset value (NAV) of the scheme, it has not entirely marked down its investments. “These NCDs are currently valued at Rs 92 crore in our portfolios, i.e., at 15 per cent of the maturity value after providing a haircut of 85 per cent,” the fund house said in a statement. The four schemes had a maturity value (including redemption premium) of Rs 616 crore.

Debentures backed by shares