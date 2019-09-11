Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group Tuesday announced completion of the first tranche of Zee Entertainment's stake sale, which is 8.7 percent, to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. Besides, Essel Group is also working actively on further divestments including its non-media assets, Essel Group said in a regulatory filing.

"The group wishes to confirm that the 1st tranche of the transaction comprising the sale of 8.7 percent stake in ZEEL has been successfully concluded today," it said.

"The group is confident of completing the balance sale of 2.3 percent stake over the next few days," Essel Group, which is facing a debt of over Rs 11,000 crore, said, adding it was working for "timely completion of operational formalities in order to conclude the entire transaction at the earliest".

"This development reaffirms the group's positive progress on its overall asset divestment approach undertaken, to generate adequate liquidity for the repayment process," the company further said.

CNBC-TV18, on Tuesday, had reported that Essel Group repaid about Rs 2,374 crore to lenders including mutual funds following the first-tranche stake sale.

According to the CNBC-TV18 sources, HDFC Mutual Fund received Rs 580 crore, ICICI Prudential got Rs 435 crore, Aditya Birla Sun Life got Rs 760 crore and Kotak Mutual Fund has received Rs 207 crore.

As per the transactions, HDFC MF has so far received 50 percent of the total outstanding dues from Zee, Aditya Birla Sun Life about 45 percent, ICICI Prudential 60 percent while Kotak 52 percent.

Earlier on July 31 this year, Essel Group had announced to sell 11 percent promoter stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to Invesco Oppenheimer for Rs 4,224 crore.

Under the deal, the Atlanta-based Invesco, which already has been an investor since 2002 with a 7.74 percent holding, will increase its shareholding by another 11 percent by paying Rs 4,224 crore.