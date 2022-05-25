ESIC scheme adds 14.05 lakh new members in March

Around 14.05 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2022 against 12.70 lakh in the previous month, according to official data released on Wednesday. The latest data is part of a report, Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective – March 2022, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

It showed that the gross new enrolments with Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 1.49 crore in 2021-22 against 1.15 crore in 2020-21, 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19. From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO stood at 15.32 lakh in March 2022, up from 12.84 lakh in February 2022. It showed that from September 2017 to March 2022, around 5.28 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees’ Provident Fund scheme.

The report, titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective – March 2022', said since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap, and the estimates are not additive. NSO also said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.