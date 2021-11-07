ESG: Disrupting the traditional notion of ‘profit’

A post COVID-19 world remains highly susceptible to disruptions. But amidst all the chaos, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices have emerged as a beacon for risk mitigation, building resilience and ensuring the sustainability of the planet, people, and profits.

The notion of profitability is undergoing a perceivable change. ESG impact and practices of corporate conduct are increasingly beginning to dominate boardroom discourse. The pandemic further amplified the long term consequence of unfretted commerce. Furthermore, we increasingly see the single bottom line approach giving way to a more pluralistic view, assigning equal weightage to the shareholder, communities, human rights, transparency and ecological interests.

Today not just supranational executives but increasingly investors, regulators, and consumers are concerned with more than the mere financial materiality of business. Nevertheless, how can decision-makers build a compelling business case for ESG adherence, rendering the sustainability position of their organizations socially comprehensive, environmentally relevant and financially rewarding?

Improved investment viability

In the globalized world, economies are more closely intertwined than ever. Today extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and social unrest, even localized ones, can send severe repercussions across the supply chain, leaving corporations struggling to cope with business realities.

The wisdom is not lost on the global investor community. With irrefutable statistics, they are increasingly looking at sustainability considerations and ESG performance as an inalienable part of the asset valuation practices. It is perhaps due to the assured competence and profitability that sustainable businesses promise in the long term. Being compliant is a viable differentiator that companies can leverage to pull ahead of the competition, even in a capital scarce landscape.

Reduced operational cost and risks

While all of the above detail the need and importance of ESG in the context of external stakeholders, ESG adherence is a tremendous value proposition for any corporate to future proof themselves. Optimizing the environmental signature of a business is one of the core tenets of sustainability. However, aligning operating models closer to ESG compliance can help enterprises reduce costs and mitigate risks simultaneously.

For instance, the Zero Waste to Landfill certification, aligned with UN SDG 12 and 13, acknowledges at least 99 percent diversification of the industrial wastes back into the production cycle. It is an incremental journey towards a Circular Economy that aptly demonstrates an organization's commitment to sustainability, rationalizes its waste management and raw materials budgets, and reduces GHG emissions from landfills due to diversion of waste into other organic and inorganic cycles. Similarly, proactive water stewardship like rainwater harvesting and precision water management improves the ability of a business to operate profitably, even in arid landscapes.

On the other hand, sustainable sourcing not only offers enormous economies but also ensures robustness through local vendor development, innovation, and prioritizing minority and women-led enterprises. Such models proved extremely resilient during the pandemic when transportation and inter-border movement was stalled.

Better brand positioning through greater social acceptance

Good governance is indeed critical to the financial performance of the company. However, it is also a key ingredient for bolstering society's faith in its corporate leaders. So, proactive and resolute adherence to internationally proclaimed human rights, gender equality, fair labour practices and a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, as preached by The Ten Principles of UNGC, will further consolidate the image of the corporates as social vanguards.

This, coupled with social impact programmes, add to the 'responsible value' proposition where businesses ensure they can create value for communities they operate in by promoting development and job creation. It becomes all the more crucial for corporations when their workers hail from these communities. Such combined approaches help corporations create loyalty and pride among their workers while also creating a social license to operate with local administration.

Such a corporate governance culture that is inclusive, responsible, transparent and accountable is unquestionably set to maintain a balanced relationship with the community and the regulators, maximizing shareholder equity and brand value in the process.

What lies ahead?

Progressive ESG foresight is not just merely about adherence to regulations or about offsets. On the contrary, it can deliver the much-needed tailwind for the bottom line, which businesses can leverage to unlock improved ROI. ESG presents companies with a proposition to build back better and maximize collective value, and they should not miss leveraging it to preserve their interests amid an uncertain future.

The author, Akanksha Sharma, is an ESG, Policy Expert and author of “For the Greater Common Good”. The views expressed are personal.