Equity mutual funds continue to see inflows in September, but it's lower against previous two months: AMFI

Equity mutual funds continue to see inflows in September, but it’s lower against the previous two months, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday. September saw equity inflows of Rs 6,456.4 crore versus Rs 8,057 crore in August and Rs 20,743 crore in July, AMFI said.

Equity mutual funds continue to see inflows in September, but it’s lower against the previous two months, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday. September saw equity inflows of Rs 6,456.4 crore versus Rs 8,057 crore in August and Rs 20,743 crore in July, AMFI said.

The mutual fund equity inflows have moderated perhaps because of tempering sentiments at record levels, experts said.

Multicap funds saw the biggest inflow at Rs 3,569.45 crore while sectoral and flexicap funds drew investments of more than Rs 2,000 crore each. Midcap funds got an inflow of more than Rs 1,000 crore. ELSS and small-cap funds were among those that saw outflows.

In terms of NFOs as well, it was a quiet month. NFOs across categories mobilised Rs 8,283 crore.

The debt schemes have seen outflow this time of almost around Rs 64,000-65,000 crore. Liquid funds saw the withdrawal of Rs 48,379.18 crore, followed by Rs 16,609.25 crore from low-duration funds.

It has been a very good month for passive funds. The basket of ETFs plus fund of funds combined the inflow number stands at about Rs 11,600 crore odd of which about Rs 1,200 crore is NFO. So, even if one strip that out, they will see that there is incrementally money going into a lot of these ETFs, index funds etc.

Assets under management have also grown now standing at just a shade under Rs 36.75 lakh crore.

Watch accompanying video for more details