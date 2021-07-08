Equity mutual fund inflows see sharp fall in June, reveals AMFI data

Mutual Fund numbers for the month of June are out and net equity inflow has come in at about Rs 4,608 crore as compared to Rs 9,000 crore in the previous month. ETF flows are at about Rs 3,000 crore compared to Rs 5,379 crore and liquid fund inflow which has come in at Rs 2,078 crore.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Swarup Mohanty CEO at Mirae Asset Global Investments and Sunil Subramaniam M-D & CEO at Sundaram Mutual Fund to decode the numbers.

On equity inflows, Mohanty said, “I think it is just state of the market and two things which stand out for me is obviously the gross sales have been higher than the previous two months but the redemptions have gone up so people are taking both the sides of the story but what is striking is the very strong past performance or the near-term past performance of the midcap attracting a lot of money post that performance.”

“Also some of the sectoral themes which have played out very strongly have also attracted money this show that the near-term performance play is very heavily in the allocation of money. At the same time the exchange-traded fund (ETF) side also continues to have a good run, third-fourth month continuously getting net inflows, so it is a very balanced sort of inflow one can say but a little towards the near-term performance of sectoral funds and some midcaps.”

Subramaniam said, “I think the valuation for one forward-looking you got to look at the fact that though the second wave impacted the economy and the earning would also be impacted because oil is also slightly strong so the forward earnings for the year, right for this year are pretty much discounted.”

“Market valuation concerns hover around two things one is the next year that is FY22-FY23 how is the ongoing situation, let us say there is the tapering effect so if the US economic numbers are coming strong the Fed still insist that all this is transient. However, Fed changes its mind then those valuations will look expensive because there could be net flow out. So international data tracking is critical to look at the valuations because the Indian economic growth story hasn’t been impacted by the recent thing because it was a short-term impact. But I think longer-term Indian economy remains strong hence FY23 earnings in the projections I would say are not questionable and valuations to me look reasonable provided you have a long enough outlook.”

