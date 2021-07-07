Equitas SFB outperform peers in business comparison for Q1FY22

Equitas Small Finance Bank, one of India's largest SFB in terms of banking outlets has outperformed peers for Q1FY22.

Among SFBs, Equitas' numbers look the best as its low-cost deposit ratio is now almost 40 percent of its overall deposits.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's CASA ratio or low-cost deposit ratio has declined marginally, but their overall deposit momentum remained on the healthier side in Q1FY22 vs Q4FY21. At the banking industry level, loan book has seen a decline of 1 percent as of June 18, 2021, when compared to March 2021.

On the back of this, Equitas' loan book has declined by only 0.5 percent QoQ, while Ujjivan has seen the highest decline of 6.74 percent QoQ. Even AU Small Finance Bank has seen its loan book declined by 2.9 percent QoQ.

Overall, Equitas SFB's performance has been strong in terms of low-cost deposit share gain, overall deposit growth.

Here's a look at how Equitas SFB compares with peers:

CASA ratio (%) Q1FY22 Q4FY21 Equitas SFB 39.74% 34.25% Ujjivan SFB 20.30% 20.55% AU SFB 26% 23%

Deposit growth for Equitas has been the best

Deposit growth (%) YOY QOQ Equitas SFB 45 4.29 Ujjivan SFB 23.7 4.1 AU SFB 38.5 2.9

AUM growth is the best for Equitas SFB on a QOQ basis