Equitas SFB, HDFC Bank tie up to offer co-branded credit cards

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Tuesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch its new co-branded credit cards. The credit cards will be available for Equitas Small Finance Bank's customers. There are two categories of credit cards - Excite Credit Card and Elegance Credit Card.

While Excite credit card will offer a credit limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs two lakh, Elegance offers a credit of over Rs two lakh. This first-of-its-kind partnership for HDFC Bank will enable us to extend our best-in-class offerings in the cards segment to Equitas Small Finance Bank's customers and provide them with a highly rewarding credit card experience, HDFC Bank's Group Head (Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT) Parag Rao said.

