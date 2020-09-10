  • SENSEX
EPFO raises deposit linked insurance benefits to Rs 7 lakh; here's what it means for you

Updated : September 10, 2020 02:23 PM IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday hiked the maximum assurance benefit to up to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.
This scheme is a mandatory insurance cover provided to all subscribers of EPF scheme.
Under EDLI, the registered nominee receives a lump-sum payment in the event of the death of the person insured, during the period of the service.
