Economy
EPFO likely to redeem DHFL bonds worth Rs 700 crore early, says report
Updated : August 14, 2019 09:41 AM IST
EPFO will exercise an early exit option to redeem investments made in 10-year bonds of DHFL that mature in 2024, Prabhakar Banasure, a member of the finance investment committee of EPFO told Mint.Â
EPFO has redeemed Rs 201 crore in two tranches from DHFL after having two rounds of talks with the housing finance company, Mint reported citing official documents and sources in the know.Â Â
The retirement fund manager is also struggling to recover about Rs 574 crore of its bond investments in the debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS), the report added.Â
