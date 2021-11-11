EPFO likely to invest up to 5% of incremental deposits in asset-backed securities: Report

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to invest up to 5 percent of its incremental deposits — close to Rs 9,000 crore at current level — annually, according to a Financial Express report.

This investment will be done in select private sector bonds, REITs, InvITs, units issued by category-I & category-II alternative investment funds and AA-rated Basel III Tier I bonds, in order to enhance the yield on investments, the report said.

“Considering the trend of falling yields on CTG and SDL investments, the risk of concentration of investments only in CTG/SDL/PSU bonds, and the need for yield enhancement and diversification of the investments into other asset classes like Invits, AIFs, among others, which are included in the pattern of investment which has been notified by the ministry of labour and employment as applicable to EPFO and exempted trusts, it has become essential to review the restrictions placed on the investments in certain asset classes as decided by the CBT in its 207th Meeting held April 1, 2015, and the 225th meeting held on August 21, 2019,” EPFO was quoted as saying in its agenda note for its members to deliberate upon as reported by Financial Express.

This move, the report said, is a part of diversification of investments across asset classes, which are part of the approved pattern of investment for the organisation, but have remained largely untapped so far.

Since August 2015, EPFO has been investing in the stock market through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Meanwhile, the central board of trustees of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, headed by the labour minister, is set to hold its 229th meeting on November 20, according to reports available online.