Finance EPFO adds over 8 lakh net subscribers during first quarter of FY 21: Payroll data Updated : August 20, 2020 08:48 PM IST Despite lockdown, about 0.20 lakh and 1.72 lakh net new subscribers were added to social security schemes of EPFO in April and May 2020, according to payroll data. There was a recovery in June with addition of 6.55 lakh net subscribers, registering a 280% month-on-month growth.