Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that EPF relief announced by the government on Wednesday will provide liquidity for workers in MSMEs and businesses. She further clarified that EPF support of 24 percent (12 percent of employees and employers share) being borne by government for past 3 months is being extended for more three months till August 2020.

On EPF contribution, she said the EPF contribution has been reduced to 10 percent only for private sector employers and employees.

"Public sector employees and employers will continue to pay 12 percent," she clarified.

The reduced EPF contribution will help the middle class employees and provide liquidity for workers in MSMEs and other busineeses.