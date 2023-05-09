English
Enrollment in PM's social security schemes cross 55 crore mark in 8 years

By Anshul  May 9, 2023 11:24:25 AM IST (Updated)

Citing data on this 8th anniversaries of these social security schemes, Finance Ministry said that 16.2 crore, 34.2 crore and 5.2 crore enrollments have been done under PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY respectively till April 26, 2023.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) on Tuesday completed eight years of service. Citing data on this 8th anniversaries of these social security schemes, Finance Ministry said that 16.2 crore, 34.2 crore and 5.2 crore enrollments have been done under PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY respectively till April 26, 2023. This takes the total enrollment under these three schemes to 55.6 crore.

On PMJJBY scheme, the Finance Ministry said that it has provided support to 6.64 lakh families who have received claims for Rs 13,290 crore. Under PMSBY scheme, around 1.15 lakh families have received claims for Rs 2,302 crore.
Here's a glance at the features of these schemes:
