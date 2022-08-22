Enhanced security is the way forward to adopting a cashless economy in India

Mini
As India adopts digital payment ecosystems, financial institutions and FinTech brands must embrace cybersecurity to enable a cashless economy.
Let’s first see the scorecard so far — the National Payments Corporation of India or the NPCI has recorded 6.26 billion transactions over UPI, amounting to $133.61 billion in the first half of 2022 alone. What’s more interesting is that Statista predicts that the number of transactions is estimated to reach over 169 billion by 2026.
As the country is paying its way into a cashless economy, it's critical to address and mitigate security, technological, and compliance risks that come with it. So, what are the advancements India must embrace to enable a fully-secured cashless economy?
Let’s Do One Quick SWOT Analysis
Promoting a cashless economy isn’t just a matter of introducing a few digital wallets and payment ecosystems. There’s no doubt that India has already established itself as a market heavily reliant on e-commerce services. However, despite e-commerce holding a big piece of the $133.61 billion pie, brick-and-mortar stores aren’t there yet. India has more than 2.84 million registered POS devices which are major storefronts. But that is just a number when we face reluctance from shopkeepers to use cashless payments to keep the transaction's margin illegally.
The Indian economy is still undermining the vast potential of streamlining the supply chain and improving efficiency by digitising payments. And this fundamental challenge is already evident. One of them is reliable connectivity in rural regions. So, what are the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats a cashless economy faces?
Cashless Economy Is Already Here; Needs Wider Adoption
The nation’s infrastructure to pave the way for an entirely cashless economy has already been established, thanks to significant payment ecosystems and FinTech startups. Especially in the past five years, payment ecosystems like Paytm and PhonePe have been rewarding customers with cashback offers, discounts, amid early bidding to promote a cashless economy. However, a significant challenge when it comes to digital payments is security. Let’s now look at how and why securing the cashless payment ecosystems is the next step towards bringing a wider adoption by customers:
How Payment Ecosystems Are Paving the Way for India’s Cashless Economy
As cashless payment solutions continue to evolve and gain adoption in remote regions, Mastercard — one of India’s leading credit card and payment ecosystems — is advancing the economy with agile security solutions, ensuring both customers' and merchants' trust. From making safer transactions with their EMV Chip to verifying payments with Secure Code, Mastercard is bringing programmes to enable shoppers to experience reliable payment environments.
Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President of Products & Innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, adds, “As Mastercard enables various card-based solutions, it is crucial to enhance safety and security in account-based payments which form the majority of digital transactions in India. Mastercard’s suite of solutions allow real-time clearing and settlement infrastructures and applications supporting multiple use cases like mobile tap-and-pay, e-commerce checkout and QR scan-and-pay. Together, they form the bedrock of a secure ecosystem of digital payments cutting across both card-based and account-based payments.”
Paying the Way Forward
The gradual shift from cash to digital has a proven a positive impact on the Indian economy. What's still in a debate is whether traditional financial institutions are fully prepared to keep up with technological advancements, security compliances, and most importantly, customer needs. Which new payment ecosystems will emerge? And what are the demands of customers and merchants? Each of these questions will be answered differently by every service provider. As more consumers embrace a cashless economy, addressing technological gaps will still be the first and primary task.
