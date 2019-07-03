Enforcement Directorate attaches Gautam Khaitan's wife's bank deposits in black money case
Updated : July 03, 2019 04:29 PM IST
The central agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of the funds, kept in an ICICI bank branch in Connaught Place, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In the past, the agency has attached Gautam's properties worth Rs 8.45 crore in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
