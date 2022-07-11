Cross
EMIs headed up as Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by 10-15 bps

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Bank of Baroda's revised MCLR will take effect from tomorrow. Earlier, Indian Overseas Bank had similarly increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate across tenors.

Your EMIs are set to rise as state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on July 11 hiked MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) by 10-15 bps. The revised MCLR will take effect from July 12, 2022.

The three-month MCLR rate has been raised from 7.25 percent to 7.35 percent and the six-month MCLR rate has been raised from 7.35 percent to 7.45 percent. The interest rate on the one-year MCLR has been raised from 7.50 percent to 7.65 percent.

The bank's overnight rate and one-month rate have been kept unchanged at 6.80 percent and 7.20 percent, respectively.

Bank of Baroda said in a BSE exchange filing, “We advise that the Bank has approved the revision in Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e. f. 12th July 2022."

Earlier, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) had increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate across tenors by 0.10 percent.

IOB’s new rates, which will come into effect from July 10, will range between 6.95-7.55 percent. The one-year MCLR, the benchmark for most of the consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, will be raised to 7.55 percent from the existing 7.45 percent.

Alongside, the two and three-year MCLR are also increased by the same quantum to 7.55 percent each. The overnight to six-month MCLR are hiked in the range of 6.95-7.50 percent, up by 0.10 percent from previous rates.

Shares of Bank of Baroda ended at Rs 109.55, up by Rs 3.95, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
