El Nino may lead to rise in agriculture loan defaults: Report

In its most recent bulletin, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also expressed concerns about the potential consequences of an El-Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon.

The agricultural sector's vulnerability to the El-Nino effect has direct implications for banks that hold a significant exposure to agriculture loans, according to a report by CLXNS, a digital-first, debt resolution company. As of January 2023, their total exposure to the agriculture sector stood at 14.4 percent of outstanding loans, compared to 10.4 percent in the previous year, the report said.

With historical data indicating the adverse impact of El-Nino on crop production, the report added that concerns are mounting over the potential rise in loan defaults among farmers.

To understand, between 2001 and 2020, India experienced seven El Nino years, four of which resulted in droughts. These drought years, namely 2003, 2005, 2009-10, and 2015-16, witnessed a decline in kharif or summer-sown farm output by 16 percent, 8 percent, 10 percent, and 3 percent respectively, leading to inflationary pressures. The significance of kharif harvests cannot be overlooked as they contribute to nearly half of the country's annual food supply.