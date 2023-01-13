Some of these leaders, including Uday Kotak and Bank of India's Atanu Kumar Das, might sign off completely from the banking sector in 2023.

2023 marks a big year for leaders in the banking sector. As many as eight lenders are likely to see their MD’s term come to an end in 2023. For some, the board has given approval but RBI approval is pending.

RBI has an upper age limit of 70 years for the role of MD, chief executive officer (CEO), and whole-time director of banks. Another RBI rule states that a lender can appoint the same person as MD and CEO for a maximum of 15 years.

LEADER BANK AGE Sanjay Agarwal AU SFB 52 Atanu Kumar Das Bank of India 58 Sanjiv Chadha Bank of Baroda 58 Sumant Kathpalia IndusInd Bank 60 Dinesh Khara SBI 61 Sanjay Bakshi ICICI Bank 61 Mahabaleswara M.S. Karnataka Bank 63 Uday Kotak Kotak Mahindra Bank 63

However, RBI could relax and extend the term as needed.

Some of these leaders might sign off completely from the banking sector in 2023. One of them is Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak. Another is Karnataka Bank's Mahabaleswara M S. Sanjay Agarwal will be completing 15 years as the MD of AU Small Finance Bank.

The banking sector has seen one of its best loan growth phases in recent times. The loan growth, for the sector, in Q3FY23 has been around a multi-year high of 17.5 percent a year on year (YoY) and around 4.2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ).