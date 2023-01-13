homefinance News

Eight banking and financial services leaders' terms likely to conclude in 2023

By Abhishek Kothari  Jan 13, 2023 10:33:13 AM IST (Updated)

Some of these leaders, including Uday Kotak and Bank of India's Atanu Kumar Das, might sign off completely from the banking sector in 2023.

2023 marks a big year for leaders in the banking sector. As many as eight lenders are likely to see their MD’s term come to an end in 2023. For some, the board has given approval but RBI approval is pending.

RBI has an upper age limit of 70 years for the role of MD, chief executive officer (CEO), and whole-time director of banks. Another RBI rule states that a lender can appoint the same person as MD and CEO for a maximum of 15 years.


LEADERBANKAGE
Sanjay AgarwalAU SFB52
Atanu Kumar DasBank of India58
Sanjiv ChadhaBank of Baroda58
Sumant KathpaliaIndusInd Bank60
Dinesh KharaSBI61
Sanjay BakshiICICI Bank61
Mahabaleswara M.S.Karnataka Bank63
Uday KotakKotak Mahindra Bank63

However, RBI could relax and extend the term as needed.

Some of these leaders might sign off completely from the banking sector in 2023. One of them is Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak. Another is Karnataka Bank's Mahabaleswara M S. Sanjay Agarwal will be completing 15 years as the MD of AU Small Finance Bank.

The banking sector has seen one of its best loan growth phases in recent times. The loan growth, for the sector, in Q3FY23 has been around a multi-year high of 17.5 percent a year on year (YoY) and around 4.2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ).
Also Read: Private banks poised to report record numbers in third quarter | Earnings Preview
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been raising rates, and so have the banks. Hence, one can expect the net interest margins (NIMs) of the banks, to remain stable or improve on a sequential basis given the fact that banks have been raising rates on the lending side in this quarter.
