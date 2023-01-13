Some of these leaders, including Uday Kotak and Bank of India's Atanu Kumar Das, might sign off completely from the banking sector in 2023.
2023 marks a big year for leaders in the banking sector. As many as eight lenders are likely to see their MD’s term come to an end in 2023. For some, the board has given approval but RBI approval is pending.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call
IST2 Min(s) Read
Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained
IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI has an upper age limit of 70 years for the role of MD, chief executive officer (CEO), and whole-time director of banks. Another RBI rule states that a lender can appoint the same person as MD and CEO for a maximum of 15 years.
|LEADER
|BANK
|AGE
|Sanjay Agarwal
|AU SFB
|52
|Atanu Kumar Das
|Bank of India
|58
|Sanjiv Chadha
|Bank of Baroda
|58
|Sumant Kathpalia
|IndusInd Bank
|60
|Dinesh Khara
|SBI
|61
|Sanjay Bakshi
|ICICI Bank
|61
|Mahabaleswara M.S.
|Karnataka Bank
|63
|Uday Kotak
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|63
However, RBI could relax and extend the term as needed.
Some of these leaders might sign off completely from the banking sector in 2023. One of them is Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak. Another is Karnataka Bank's Mahabaleswara M S. Sanjay Agarwal will be completing 15 years as the MD of AU Small Finance Bank.