Finance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launches 'Active Income Plan' with guaranteed income, cash bonus benefits Updated : July 22, 2020 09:35 AM IST Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has recently launched 'Active Income Plan'-- a comprehensive insurance plan that offers guaranteed income, flexibility and cash bonus. "Regular income is offered through guaranteed income and cash bonuses (if declared)," Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.