#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah appears before ED in FEMA violation case

Updated : January 15, 2020 04:59 PM IST

Shah was summoned for the second time by ED after failing to appear last week.
Shah, in a statement on Sunday, had denied any wrongdoing in the case and added that Edelweiss has no relationship with Capstone Forex, which is being investigated by the ED.
The chairman had also said he was unable to go in person to ED and had authorised senior representatives to be present with the requisite information.
Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah appears before ED in FEMA violation case
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV