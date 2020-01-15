Finance
Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah appears before ED in FEMA violation case
Updated : January 15, 2020 04:59 PM IST
Shah was summoned for the second time by ED after failing to appear last week.
Shah, in a statement on Sunday, had denied any wrongdoing in the case and added that Edelweiss has no relationship with Capstone Forex, which is being investigated by the ED.
The chairman had also said he was unable to go in person to ED and had authorised senior representatives to be present with the requisite information.
