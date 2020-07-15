Edelweiss files defamation suit against Moody’s

Edelweiss Financial Services has sued rating agency Moody’s Corporation for $100 million or Rs 750 crores for misreporting its financials in its recent report. Edelweiss has sought another Rs 100 crore in exemplary damages from the rating agency in its suit filed at the Bombay High Court.

In its May 18 report titled, “Economic Slowdown Worsened by Coronavirus will Exacerbate Liquidity Stress”, Moody’s had highlighted risks to NBFCs, including Edelweiss, due to their weak liquidity profiles, and exposure to vulnerable sectors.

In a chat with CNBC-TV18 today, Chairman & CEO of Edelweiss Group Rashesh Shah said, “We used to maintain 10-12 percent of our borrowing as liquidity earlier. For the last 18 months, we have been maintaining 18-20 percent of our borrowing as liquidity.”

“What has happened in the last 3-4 months is the customer contractual inflows, because of the COVID19 and moratorium, have come down. As a result of that, there is a gap, like in our case that gap was Rs 4,000 crores between April-September. We had Rs 8,000 crores of liquidity by the end of March. With Rs 8,000 crore of liquidity, and Rs 4,000 crore of COVID-related ALM mismatch, we were still covered. Out of this Rs 4,000 crore, we have lines from banks and we have been able to raise about Rs 2000-2500 crore, and we are hoping to raise another Rs 1000-1500 crore so that COVID impact is neutralized,” Rashesh Shah told CNBC-TV18.

Edelweiss, in its petition, alleged that the rating agency put out incorrect numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services in its report with a malicious intent to damage the group, and create panic among shareholders. This Moody’s report, Edelweiss claimed, was then published across various media houses, which damaged its brand, and impacted its stock price in the market.

In April earlier this year, Edelweiss Financial Services had filed a similar writ petition at the Bombay High Court against another rating agency- ICRA Limited- to prevent it from downgrading its debt instruments.

At the time, the court restrained ICRA from downgrading its credit rating and gave Edelweiss time to file the necessary application before ICRA’s rating review committee. Subsequently, on May 6, ICRA downgraded debt instruments of Edelweiss Housing Finance and Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd, taking into account increased stress in its wholesale portfolio, impact on financials.