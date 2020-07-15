  • SENSEX
Edelweiss files defamation suit against Moody’s

Updated : July 15, 2020 02:27 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial Services has sued rating agency Moody’s Corporation for $100 million or Rs 750 crores for misreporting its financials in its recent report.
Edelweiss has sought another Rs 100 crore in exemplary damages from the rating agency in its suit filed at the Bombay High Court.
