Edelweiss chief Rashesh Shah denies company links with Capstone Forex

Amid expectation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing fresh summons to Edelweiss Group founder and chairman Rashesh Shah in connection with an alleged Rs 2,000 crore forex scam, he has released a letter denying any relationship between Edelweiss and Capstone Forex Pvt. Ltd.

The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange involving Capstone Forex Private Limited, a Mira-Bhayander based firm.

"You may have seen some media reports relating to Edelweiss," the letter read.

"I am writing to you directly, to assure you that Edelweiss has no relationship with Capstone Forex Pvt. Ltd. and all allegations of FEMA [Foreign Exchange Management Act] violations are false. We appreciate that regulators and agencies have an obligation to investigate; if any information is sought from us, as a responsible corporate citizen, we will of course provide the same."

The ED had summoned Shah for questioning on January 9. But, he did not turn up. Addressing the matter, he wrote that a representative kept the date with the agency.

"While it is unfortunate that I was unable to go in person to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), our senior authorised representative did attend in person with the requisite information. Needless to say, if in the future any assistance or support to the investigation is requested from us, we will cooperate fully.

"Media reports suggest that Mr. Sanjay Nathalal Shah, Chartered Accountant and an independent director of a few of our group companies, is alleged to be connected to Capstone. Let me reiterate that he has no other association with the Edelweiss Group, nor is he in any way related to me; you will appreciate that Shah is a common name.

Shah went on say that the company will take legal action against the media group that "has sensationally reported false allegations, conjecture and innuendo."