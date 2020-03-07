Finance ED questions YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor in Mumbai office Updated : March 07, 2020 02:45 PM IST Kapoor, who was grilled by central agency's officials on Friday night at his Samudra Mahal residence in Mumbai, was shifted to the ED office in the metropolis around 12.30 pm. The official said that during searches a lot of incriminating documents were found and the agency wanted to grill him on his links with DHFL promoters and other companies. Kapoor's alleged role in the disbursal of loan to a corporate entity and kickbacks reportedly received in her wife's bank account are also under probe.