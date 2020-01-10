Finance
ED likely to attach Chanda Kochhar's assets including Mumbai residence, says report
Updated : January 10, 2020 11:49 AM IST
The assets worth an investment value of about Rs 100 crore include Kochhar’s plush South Mumbai apartment.
The market value of the assets now may be around Rs 800 crore.
