ED likely to attach Chanda Kochhar's assets including Mumbai residence, says report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to attach the assets and properties of former ICICI Bank CEO and managing director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Videocon loan case, reported Business Standard, citing sources.

According to the report, which was published on Friday, the assets worth an investment value of about Rs 100 crore include Kochhar’s plush South Mumbai apartment, shares, investments and offices of her husband including Nupower Renewables. The report added that the market value of the assets now may be around Rs 800 crore.

The report, citing the sources, said that ED is likely to issue a provisional attachment order of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before or by the end of this week.

Chanda Kochhar did not respond to ET’s queries on the same.

A year ago, in January 2019, a case was filed against Chanda Kochhar and eight others alleging irregularities at ICICI Bank in sanctioning of loans to the Videocon group.