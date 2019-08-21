Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
ED lays bare IL&FS cabal modus operandi of Rs 7,400 crore loot and scoot

Updated : August 21, 2019 08:45 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate charge sheet against IL&FS and the cabal which ran it gives the full scope and extent of the malfeasance and all-pervasive rot.
The conclusion is that it was pretty much a circus with Ravi Parthasarthy as the ringmaster or even King as the rest of the crew played courtiers.
In what used to be a virtual command performance more or less every day, the courtiers used to play to the gallery and try and please the Emperor.
ED lays bare IL&FS cabal modus operandi of Rs 7,400 crore loot and scoot
