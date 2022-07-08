ED issues FEMA penalty notice of over Rs61 crore to Amnesty India, its former CEO

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it had levied a penalty of over Rs61 crore against Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and its ex-head Aakar Patel for breaking the Indian foreign exchange law.

The ED show caused the AIIPL with a penalty notice of Rs51.72 crore, that was issued under the the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Patel was issued a fine of Rs10 crore.

The order was issued after the adjudicating authority of FEMA completed the probe. The authority is a special director rank officer of the federal probe agency. The ED alleged that the London-based company Amnesty International had sent a large amount of foreign contribution to AIIPL, which is its Indian entity, during the November 2013 to June 2018 period. The ED alleged that the London-based firm did the same "in guise of business activities" to escape Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) security.

Also Read:

The ED said it had initiated a FEMA probe on the information that the the London-based firm had been remitting "huge amount" of foreign contribution via its Indian entities, which were also non-FCRA companies. The ED said that the international firm did the same by following the foreign direct investment (FDI) route so that it could evade FCRA to expand its NGO activities in India.

The agency said that this was sent despite the "denial" of earlier registration or permissions to the Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and other trusts under the FCRA by the Ministry of Home Affairs. "During the 2013 to 2018 period, the AAIPL's remittance that was claimed as receipt for business/management consultancy and public relation services for export of services to foreign beneficiary, was nothing but the amount borrowed from the overseas remitter, thereby violating FEMA provisions," the ED said.

After receiving a detailed authority from the AIIPL and following the natural justice principle, the adjudicating authority held that "AIIPL is an umbrella entity under Amnesty International Ltd, UK, which was declared to be set up for the cause of social activities in India. However, AIIPL has involved in many activities which are not relevant to their declared commercial business, and circumventing model has been applied by them to route the foreign funds in the guise of business activities to escape FCRA scrutiny," the statement said.

Also Read: ED conducts search operations against Vivo at more than 40 locations

All contentions and submission from AIIPL about the remittance claim towards the export of services to Amnesty International have been dismissed, in the "absence of" concrete evidence, the ED said. "Consequently, it is held that the funds that have arrived to the hands of AIIPL through inward remittances to the tune of Rs 51,72,78,111.87 is nothing but the fund lent by Amnesty International to AIIPL to ensure its objectives in the territorial jurisdiction of India, which is not in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 3 of Foreign Exchange Management (borrowing and lending in foreign exchange) Regulations, 2000," the agency said.

With PTI inputs