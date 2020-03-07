  • SENSEX
ED expands probe against YES Bank founder, searches Rana Kapoor's 3 daughters' residences

Updated : March 07, 2020 06:29 PM IST

The source said the searches are being carried out at the residential premises of all three daughters -- Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor.
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the YES Bank board for 30 days and appointed an administrator while putting a cap of Rs 50,000 on withdrawal by account holders for a month.
The ED had filed a money laundering case against Kapoor and raided his residence, apart from issuing a look-out circular so that he does not flee the country.
