ED conducts searches at Manappuram Finance, Stock marks highest intraday fall in past one year

Sources to CNBC-TV18 have said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts searches at Manappuram Finance. The stock is trading lower on the exchanges in reaction to this news and marks the highest intraday fall in past one year.
Reports suggest that this is in relation to the company collecting Rs 150 cr from public in deposits without RBI's approval.