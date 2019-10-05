ED attaches private jet of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and son

In a setback for Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoters, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached Falcon 2000 business jet belonging to Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

In Mumbai, Enforcement Directorate seized two Rolls Royce Phantom, an ultra-luxury Bentley Continental and a couple of high-end BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar and Land Rover SUVs of Wadhwans.

Also, the Enforcement Directorate is in touch with Maldivian authorities to attach Wadhwan's Ferretti 881 yacht anchored there.

Earlier, Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police had arrested Rakesh and Sarang, and was remanded them in police custody till October 9.

According to the remand plea, PMC Bank replaced 44 loan accounts of the HDIL group with over 21,000 fictitious loan accounts, and thus "camouflaged" defaults by the group,

"In the details of loan accounts submitted to the Reserve Bank of India for the year ended March 31, 2018, the PMC replaced the 44 loan accounts of HDIL and its group of companies, whose outstanding balance was significantly higher, with 21,049 fictitious loan accounts," EOW said.

These loans were not recorded in the core banking system, instead, they were mere entries in the "master indent" (details of loan accounts) submitted to the RBI for inspection, the EOW added.

The bank's board of directors and executives, including managing director Joy Thomas, had "full knowledge" of this act, it said (Thomas was arrested on Friday.). Through this forgery, bank officials "camouflaged" the real loan accounts of defaulters (HDIL group), the EOW said.

Properties of Rs 3,500 crore belonging to the company were seized by the EOW during the investigation, it told the court.