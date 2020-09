Deepak Kochhar the husband of former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai. Source confirmed with CNBC-TV18 that Deepak was arrested on September 7 in connection with investigations into allegedly financial irregularities between ICICI Bank and Videocon.

PTI reported, officials said that Deepak was arrested by the agency in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The couple were questioned by the central probe agency in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving bank loans to the Videocon group. The ED, early this year, also attached assets worth Rs 78 crore "in possession of" Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.

"No other arrests have been made at this point of time in ICICI Bank-Videocon case," the source said. In May 2019, Chanda Kochhar had appeared before the ED in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering case registered against her.

Deepak and his brother Rajiv Kochhar were too questioned at the time after the central agency conducted raids in the case on March 1, 2019.