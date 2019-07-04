Economic survey 2019: Govt summons religious texts to underscore that tax evasion is a sin

The Economic Survey 2018-19, presented in Parliament by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invoked religion to tackle debt woes and tax evasion.

Bringing in a sense of novelty into the survey, it cites tenets of Hinduism, Islam and Christianity to reduce tax evasion and wilful default in the country.

The 'doctrine of pious obligations' could be invoked to encourage people to clear their debts and also pay taxes, the survey, prepared by a team led by chief economic adviser K V Subramanian said.

"Given the importance of religion in the Indian culture, the principles of behavioural economics need to be combined with this 'spiritual/ religious norm' to reduce tax evasion and wilful default in the country," it noted.

In Hinduism, non-payment of debts is a sin and also a crime. The scriptures ordain that if a person's debts are not paid and he dies in a state of indebtedness, his soul may have to face evil consequences, according to the survey.

Therefore, it is the duty of his children to save him from such evil consequences. This duty or obligation of a child to repay the debts of the deceased parent is rested upon a special doctrine, known as the doctrine of pious obligation, it said.

In Islam, Prophet Muhammad advocated, "Allaahummainnia'oodhibika min al-ma'thamwa'lmaghram (O Allaah, I seek refuge with You from sin and heavy debt)". A person cannot enter Paradise until his debt was paid off, as per the survey. All of his wealth could be used to pay the debt and if it is insufficient then one or more heirs of the deceased could voluntarily pay for him, it said.