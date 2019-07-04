Economic survey 2019: Govt summons religious texts to underscore that tax evasion is a sin
Updated : July 04, 2019 08:25 PM IST
The 'doctrine of pious obligations' could be invoked to encourage people to clear their debts and also pay taxes, the survey, prepared by a team led by chief economic adviser K V Subramanian said.
