Economic Survey 2019: Govt says NBFC crisis one of the reasons for growth slowdown

The Economic Survey 2019, tabled in the parliament on Thursday, said the crisis in the NBFC sector has been one of the reasons for the growth slowdown in the financial year 2019, adding that India's GDP growth has averaged a high 7.5 percent in the last five years.

In September 2018, DSP Mutual Funds reportedly sold a large quantum of commercial papers of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) at a steep discount, triggering fears of a liquidity crunch based on the rumour that DHFL may have defaulted on one of its debt payments.

Not only this, last year, IL&FS defaulted for the first time on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth Rs 450 crore in June. Then again in September, it defaulted on a short-term loan of Rs 1,000 crore from Sidbi (Small Industries Development Bank of India). It was realised that the total debt of IL&FS alone, to lenders, stood at Rs 90,000 crore.

Following the slump, the other NBFCs also saw a sharp fall in the market.

To tackle the crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced Non-Banking Financial Company-Account Aggregator (NBFC-AA) which will allow users to pull data together, for any purpose the citizen requires, the report noted. The NBFC-AA can be used for personal finance management or even to apply digitally for a new housing loan, it added.

The report said that NBFC-AA will neither read the data nor create an invasive dataset. It will only enable individuals to demand their data from institutions in a machine-readable format.