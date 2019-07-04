Economy
Economic Survey 2019: Govt says NBFC crisis one of the reasons for growth slowdown
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:38 PM IST
The Economic Survey 2019, tabled in the parliament on Thursday, said the crisis in the NBFC sector has been one of the reasons for the growth slowdown in the financial year 2019.
To tackle the crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced Non-Banking Financial Company-Account Aggregator (NBFC-AA) which will allow users to pull data together, for any purpose the citizen requires.
