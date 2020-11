The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 2.0 guidelines will likely be out by Monday, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

While the ECLGS 2.0 window is within the umbrella of Rs 3 lakh crore, Rs 3 lakh crore is unlikely to be drawn even with 26 sectors included in ECLGS 2.0, sources said.

Meanwhile, savings accounts, Jandhan balances and small savings have surged. Borrowers may prefer ECLGS over one time debt restructuring .