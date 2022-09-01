Dubai Investment Fund expands globally

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Dubai Investment Fund has over 7,300 clients in 61 countries and manages approximately $320 billion in assets. DIF was founded in 2001 and has since hired 920 finance professionals.

The Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) expands its global presence into three new countries- New Zealand, Czech Republic and Cyprus.

The first of these offices will open in Prague (Czech Republic), followed by locations in Wellington (New Zealand) and Nicosia (Cyprus) by mid-September. Employees can work in the office, remotely, or in a hybrid role, the company said in a statement.

The Czech Republic and Cyprus offices will focus on real estate, tourism, banking, and artificial intelligence ventures. The New Zealand office will concentrate on new projects in ESG, healthcare, and green energy.

In New Zealand, Dubai Investment Fund plans to invest in solar power plants and revolutionary biomedical initiatives that study a variety of approaches to incorporating artificial intelligence into modern healthcare advancements.

The company has offices in Dubai, London, Sydney, Mumbai, Tokyo, New York, Frankfurt, Zurich, Quebec, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul, Milan, Singapore, Luxembourg, Shanghai, and Barcelona. The company's global reach was recently increased by adding three new nations to its portfolio, increasing the total number of countries served to twenty.

The company currently has its headquarters in Dubai and 17 other sites worldwide, employing roughly 2,600 people. The largest offices are in Dubai, New York, London, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

