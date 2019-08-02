DSP Mutual Fund takes legal action against DHFL, says report

DSP Mutual Fund (DSP MF) has initiated legal action against Dewan Housing Financial Limited (DHFL) to recover dues from the crisis-hit housing finance company, The Business Standard reported citing sources.

According to the data sourced from Value Research, DSP MF had an exposure of Rs 169 crore, largely as non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as of April 30, the report said.

"As mutual funds are not formally bound by the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) signed by banks, they can take legal recourse to strengthen their position," one of the sources in the know told BS.

According to the resolution mechanism plans laid out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its June 7 circular, banks are mandatorily required to sign on the ICA to mark their consent to work on a resolution process between lenders and defaulters.

DHFL along with its consortium of lenders, led by Union Bank of India are in the final stages to wrap up the resolution plan which will be presented to the group of lenders soon, the report said.