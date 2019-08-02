#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

DSP Mutual Fund takes legal action against DHFL, says report

Updated : August 02, 2019 08:43 AM IST

DSP MF had an exposure of Rs 169 crore, largely as non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as of April 30, the report said.
DHFL along with its consortium of lenders, led by Union Bank of India are in the final stages to wrap up the resolution plan which will be presented to the group of lenders soon, the report said.
DSP Mutual Fund takes legal action against DHFL, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Power Grid Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Power Grid Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Bata India Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Bata India Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

CNBC-TV18 top brokerage calls for August 2: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Marico; CLSA cuts price target for Airtel

CNBC-TV18 top brokerage calls for August 2: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Marico; CLSA cuts price target for Airtel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV