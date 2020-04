HDFC CEO Keki Mistry on Tuesday said that there is no need for the company to look at retrenching employees, however, a call on pay cuts will be taken in the near future.

"At HDFC, we have about 3,500 employees. We would not believe that there is any need to look at retrenching employees. Pay cuts is being studied on a day-to-day basis and I am sure each company will come out with something or the other. For us, salary cost is about 1.5 percent of our total expenditure, so it is not a major thing for us. It is a call we will take in the near future," said Mistry in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Mistry added that retrenchment and pay cuts could be a problem in certain sectors. However, in the financial sector, retrenchment may not be a major concern, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the nationwide lockdown is being extended till May 3. PM Modi stressed on the government's focus to stop emergence of new hotspots.

Modi said that till April 20, every district will be studied to see how effective the lockdown has been post which, some areas, which are not affected, will see some relaxations.

The PM also warned that these partial relaxations granted on April 20 can be revoked depending on the situation.

Sharing his views on the announcements, Mistry said, “My sense is that there will be a calibrated reopening of the economy in some sense. What exactly will get reopened on April 20 or thereafter - we will have to wait and see. Certain industries which are critical, which are necessary, which are very relevant, very important in this environment - there will be some kind of a calibrated reopening that we will see on that."

Mistry added that "the critical thing at this point in time is to ensure that there is enough liquidity in the system".