After announcing the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar package last week, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said Narendra Modi government has nothing more to announce at the moment.

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, or nearly 10 percent of GDP, to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Sitharaman said the government is yet to asses revenue generation and how much of a hit revenues will take due to the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about criticism for not allocating cash to migrant labourers, Sitharaman said giving cash in the hands of the migrants is not the only solution and added that government is looking for labour reforms and it is subject to the parliament scrutiny.

"The first message to the needy was cash distribution. The first package was the one which was immediately announced, which was for some section that, was to ensure that no one goes hungry," she said.

Sitharaman also said that the government is addressing migrant labour's pressing needs and never fault migrants for "fear" regarding the uncertainty of lockdown and catching the virus. "One lesson that we all should learn from this epidemic is that we owe it to the migrant workers to have a better set of information flow between the Centre and the states, she added. Rubbishing claims that there's no absence of co-ordination between states with respect to migrant labour issues, finance minister said migrant labour related issues are now the responsibility of states and local bodies.

Sitharaman said consultation process for Rs 20 lakh crore package was extensive, elaborate, long-drawn at various different levels, "However, at the time of announcement, the message was that we should be careful not to leave out the small businesses, careful not to bring pressure on anybody who are probably very close to insolvency, so make the legal and legislative supportive necessary action so that they are not dragged into the insolvency situation."

On linking additional state borrowings with reforms, Sitharaman said it will go against the constitutional federalism and its spirit, "However, central government will remove the cap for borrowing to a certain extent, but with some reforms like One Nation One Ration card."