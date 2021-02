To provide ease of compliance, Budget 2021 has proposed to make dividend payment to REIT/ InvIT exempt from Tax Deduction at Source (TDS).

In the previous Budget, the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) at the companies’ level had been abolished and dividend was made taxable in the hands of shareholders.

“Further, as the amount of dividend income cannot be estimated correctly by the shareholders for paying advance tax, I propose to provide that advance tax liability on dividend income shall arise only after the declaration/payment of dividend,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech.