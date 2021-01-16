Finance Discussion paper on scale-based regulation for NBFCs soon: RBI governor Updated : January 16, 2021 03:02 PM IST Das said whether it is small banks and NBFCs or large banks and NBFCs, "the differentiating factor among them is the quality of governance." "Integrity and quality of governance are key to good health and robustness of banks and NBFCs," Shaktikanta Das said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply