Finance Direct tax collections fall 5.3% to Rs 9.56 lakh crore Updated : March 17, 2020 04:34 PM IST According to government sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18, that direct tax collections during this fiscal, as of today, have slipped to 5.3 percent. Though the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme has been passed by both the Houses of the Parliament, the scheme is yet to be notified. However, Hyderabad saw a little growth of just about one percent, with collections coming to RS 53,680 crore from April 2019 till date as against Rs 53,075 crore during the same period last year.