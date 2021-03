Direct tax collections as on March 16 show signs of recovery, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

According to them, the gross direct tax collections as on March 16 came in at Rs 10.22 lakh crore, which is a decline of 2.3 percent (y-o-y). The net direct tax collections stood at Rs 8.20 lakh crore, showing a marginal decline of 5.5 percent ( y-o-y).

The advance tax collections stood at Rs 3.74 lakh crore, while the net corporate tax collections as on March 16 came in at Rs 3.99 lakh crore.

The net personal income tax collections as on March 16 came in at Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Among contributing cities, Mumbai stood at Rs 2.63 lakh crore while Bengaluru stood at Rs 1.07 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Delhi and Chennai contributed Rs 1.06 lakh crore and Rs 0.52 lakh crore respectively.