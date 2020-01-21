#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Direct tax collection growth falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Updated : January 21, 2020 07:15 PM IST

Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that the direct collections stood at Rs 7. 26 lakh crore against Rs 7.73 lakh crore recorded during the same period last year.
The July 5 budget for FY19-20 had mentioned a direct tax collections target of Rs 13.35 lakh crore.
However, all major regions like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have recorded negative growth in collections.
