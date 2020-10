Dinesh Khara has been appointed Chairman of State Bank of India after Rajnish Kumar's term ended on October 6. Khara has been handed a three-year term at the public sector bank, which begins form October 7.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reporter that the Bank Board Bureau (BBB), which is tasked with identifying heads of public banks, recommended Khara's name for the position.

Khara is the senior-most of four managing directors at SBI and was in charge of global banking and subsidiaries of the bank.