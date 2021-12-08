Digital transformation in payment industry and future of digital payments

Digital payments today is the main reason for thriving the global digital economy, with rising user base of smart phones, mobile/internet banking, e-commerce and improved internet penetration.

Fundamentally, digital payments must be faceless, cashless and via completely electronic means of end to end transaction without compromising availability, provenance and traceability, repudiation and of course information security. Since last decade digital payments have garnered a lot of interest and adoption from the users and positively influenced the digital agenda for enterprises and governments.

According to Gartner:

5 countries will launch digital initiatives to remove cash from circulation by 2023 fully replacing cash by digital means

Global cash in circulation will reduce after decades of year-on-year increases by 2024

Consumers using mobile proximity payment methods will be almost 2 billion, up from 2019’s figure of less than 1 billion, by 2024

In India alone, digital payments touched a record high in 2020 with all channels from the Unified Payments Interface to the Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AePS) registering stellar growth.

After crossing the 200-crore mark in October, UPI transactions touched a record high at 221 crore transactions worth Rs 3.9-lakh crore in November 2020. As per NPCI announcement the UPI channel has recorded yet another record in monthly transactions, clocking 2.3 lakh billion transactions worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore in January 2021. This is a real testimony of digital transformation in the payment industry.

Let’s talk about the key digital payment methods from Indian context which is rapidly changing the digital payments landscape.

Banking Cards - Credit or Debit Cards are dominant in the payments industry for decades. These cards can be used at PoS (Point of Sale) machines, ATMs, micro ATMs, Shops, wallets, online transactions, and for e-commerce websites almost covering entire spectrum of the digital transactions.

UPI is now significantly used as a preferred method for digital payments. It is a payment transaction which any customer with a bank account can use with the help of a UPI-based Application using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) that secures the user bank account details.

Digital Wallets, also known as e-wallet typically enables users to transact and initiate payments within and outside the wallet user-base and transact via POS, bill pay services as well.

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) is another method of enabling digital transaction and can be used without downloading any mobile App and without mobile data.

Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is another method that liberates users from using banking card, web, mobile or even physical visits to bank but uses Aadhar biometric verification instead.

Future Technologies of Digital Payments

While we discussed the business aspects of the digital payments and evolutions thereof, it is essential to keep an eye on the future of the technologies that will ease the way we authenticate, transact and secure the digital transactions. Few established technologies which already passed the proof of concept stage are:

Use of Biometric - Using unique fingerprints and facial recognition, digital payments can be enabled via authenticating the users and authorizing the transactions, offering accurate, secure, instant and hassle-free way, rather than remembering various PINs and passwords from multiple entities and keeping track all the time. Most of the digital payment players leverage device based authentications and tokenize the transactions without need of user interventions. Most of the payment wallets running on the mobile devices have successfully paved way of this method and good amount of research and development is happening in this area.

Use of Voice/Speech Analytics and AI/ML based algorithms - They have been around for few years now and are driving the way we control our home appliances, even interact while driving, etc. As these technologies will become more efficient and accurate the digital payments would be the ones to leverage them in real life. This will help create more secure and simple way to trade and transact within the digital payment domain.

Near Field / Contactless - Using proximity of device via EVM & RFIDs, POS machines via NFC - there are many ways embedded workflows can be built to provide easy and secure way to transact. There are major credit card players already issuing the contactless that will work with ATMs and POS terminals and even interact with the mobile devices by and between the stakeholders involved in the workflow.

DLT's – Digital Ledgers / Blockchains’ foray with digital currency is well known and many regulators are finding ways to strike a balance between autonomous currencies and digital payments, which is significantly decentralized, anti-fraud and business continuity driven DLT’s will surpass our expectations and establish the technological governance to fool proof the digital transactions in years to come.

AI/ML and Data Science – It will substantially improve the insights on the volume and velocity of digital transactions which is a common barrier for fraud detection, risk management and regulatory mandates etc. Use of AI/ML coupled with established data science practices will pave way for governments and banks for traceability, customer acquisition and retention, royalty management, credit scores, marketing etc., expanding the canvas of intelligence of digital payment transactions.

The first wave of the digital payments started a few years ago. Users can no longer be constrained by banking hours, type of devices, physical cards etc., to transact by and between entities. While people, product and policies are getting aligned, the foundation of decentralized controls, round the clock availability, emerging technology interventions with built in governance will certainly keep evolving looking at ease of doing business and opening up new frontiers for the digital commerce to trade and transact, for sure!

The author, Rajesh Dangi, is Chief Digital Officer at NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies. The views expressed are personal