CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsDigital lending companies double disbursement volumes, employee headcount jumps 42%

Digital lending companies double disbursement volumes, employee headcount jumps 42%

Digital lending companies double disbursement volumes, employee headcount jumps 42%
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz  Jun 12, 2023 2:29:33 PM IST (Published)

Fintech lending companies defied layoff trends and increased their total number of employees from 10,779 in FY21-22 to 15,326 in FY22-23, an increase of 42 percent.

Six months after the implementation of the digital lending guidelines, the fintech lending volumes and value have grown by 130 percent, according to a report released by the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE).

One of the key highlights of the report was that Fintech lending companies defy layoff trends and increased their total number of employees from 10,779 in FY21-22 to 15,326 in FY22-23, an increase of 42 percent.
The total value of loans disbursed increased by 129 percent as compared to FY21-22, growing from Rs 35,940 Cr to Rs 92,848 Cr, the sixth edition of their FACETS report. The report also suggests that the value of disbursed loans saw a slight dip in the pace of growth in the year's second half.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X