Digital lending companies double disbursement volumes, employee headcount jumps 42%

Fintech lending companies defied layoff trends and increased their total number of employees from 10,779 in FY21-22 to 15,326 in FY22-23, an increase of 42 percent.

Six months after the implementation of the digital lending guidelines, the fintech lending volumes and value have grown by 130 percent, according to a report released by the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE).

