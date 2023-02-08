Fintechs meet IT Ministry, seek review on ban on lending apps: Sources

The government has sought information on shareholding, investors, grievance redressal mechanisms, data storage, etc from the fintechs, industry sources said.

Around 12 fintech firms met with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to review the ban on lending apps, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The government has sought information on shareholding, investors, grievance redressal mechanisms, data storage, etc from the fintechs, the sources said.

The Centre has assured lenders that no unjustified action would be taken against the digital lending companies and assured the matter would be resolved, the sources added.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that LazyPay, Kissht, Kreditbee, and Indiabulls Home Loans were among those that were on this ban list.

Earlier in the day , Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that digital lending apps are not regulated by the central bank. He said that RBI asked non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to submit a list of their app which was further sent to the Centre. The government has taken the step of banning after considering the list of regulated entities and their apps, Das said while addressing a press conference after making monetary policy announcements.

Backing this further, RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said that the government has asked the Play Store to remove the unregulated apps.

On Tuesday , Google Play and Apple App Store received a list of digital lending apps that were allowed to remain on their platforms. The RBI had shared a list of apps used by its regulated entities with the MeitY, which in turn, shared the same with intermediaries offering app stores, the Finance Ministry told the Parliament on Tuesday. The companies have been asked to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on app stores.