Authored by Shubhradeep Nandi

An economy that is modern, robust and growing rests and scales on the pillars of financial inclusion. This involves enabling individuals and businesses across all verticals to access financial products and services at affordable costs and in a timely manner from reliable providers.

Despite being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and having a dynamic business landscape, lack of equal access to credit continues to plague India, resulting in low financial inclusion. This is especially so in the case of MSMEs, who still struggle to gain access to formal credit, a major impediment in their growth.

Digital lending is emerging as a potent force for reaching those who have not been able to access financial services in the past. Innovative products are capable of overcoming geographical limitations, reducing transaction costs, and enhancing transparency. The distinct market structures, regulatory mechanisms and diverse customer needs have resulted in a huge variety of digital lending models, each dealing with financial inclusion in unique ways.

The rise of fintech players is acting as a catalyst to financial inclusion and new-age technologies like AI and ML will further push digital adoption in India. This will benefit both the industry and consumers in the forthcoming years. While the government is undertaking measures to promote the ‘Digital India’ initiative, the Reserve Bank is enacting regulatory interventions for the sector’s growth, proposing a separate division for the fintech companies.

How FinTech is Enabling Financial Inclusion

FinTech lenders are now more focused on developing innovative products and catering to low-income, semi-urban and rural customers in unorganized sectors. In this scenario, FinTech lenders are adopting such business and operational models which are run on cutting-edge technologies like open application programming interface (API), big data and AI which can seamlessly facilitate the launch, designing, implementation and execution of customized products and services.

Fintech can fundamentally revolutionize the financial landscape, offer consumers a wide variety of financial products at competitive prices and make financial institutions more efficient. Currently, the scope of operations of fintech has also broadened, moving from crypto assets to payments, insurance, stocks, bonds, RegTech, peer to peer lending, robo-advisors and suptech, as per the RBI.

Here are some ways in which FinTech is driving digital lending:

Digital payments

Digitalization lets consumers register on an online lending platform from their smartphones, fill loan applications, and upload the required documents within a few minutes, unlike traditional banks that tend to take up to a minimum of seven working days to initiate and approve loans. Digital credit lending apps swiftly approve customers for a loan in a couple of minutes. As against banks and NBFCs, online lending platforms have comparatively lower operating costs due to automated processes.

The fintechs go beyond geographies and segments at a fraction of the total cost otherwise incurred by brick-and-mortar establishments. Consequently, the costs saved on expansion can be channelized towards making investments in the latest technologies, promoting lower interest rates and reducing processing fees for borrowers.

Regulatory Technology (RegTech)

It is meant to abolish compliance as a barrier to help access & enable the unbanked and under-banked section of society. RegTechs develop tools and services that can automate compliance tasks, reduce frictions, lower the risk of fraud, or perfect authentication and identity management. RegTech solutions enable banks to decrease compliance costs by using algorithmic platforms and predictive analytics. Moreover, they also stand to benefit from the increased efficiency of RegTech startups.

Artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)

AI/ML-based systems analyze data to predict the creditworthiness of the customer and gauge the risk involved in lending. These are self-learning systems that continually update their algorithms to become stronger and risk-free over time. AI includes technologies and sophisticated machine learning which have the capability to analyze huge volumes of unstructured data.

Owing to this capability, it presents an unprecedented opportunity to extend the same benefits to the credit market that have already been introduced in the consumer markets. AI technologies have the power to unlock debt every year that currently doesn’t get to creditworthy SMEs just because the cost and time involved in underwriting these loans is too high. Gradually most financial organizations would eventually move towards such AI or ML systems for risk-free lending.

The market saw the rise of fintech companies that offer co-origination with banks, for both loans and deposits. This convergence between fintech companies and banking institutions bodes well for the industry and, more importantly, for consumers. It can service the rising demand of an under-serviced MSME segment and those who are unbanked.

Summing Up

The digital lending landscape will continue to be driven and shaped by innovation and market expectations. Successful models share certain similarities that will likely remain prominent in the times to come. They source customer data digitally, rely on hundreds of data points to acquire customers, offer instantaneous and remote approval, design data-driven mechanisms to initiate repayment, and engage customers online.

Advanced digital lenders provide customers with a faster, convenient, and more transparent service. To match up, traditional banks will have to give customers similar benefits.