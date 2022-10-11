Digital escrow platform Escrowpay closes Pre Series A2 round

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini The company currently offers digital escrow solutions to more than 500 + enterprises and businesses, including unicorns, listed enterprises, emerging digital first businesses across India and is now also planning to expand to key geographies overseas.

Payments technology firm and pioneers in digital escrow solutions, Escrowpay (Trustmore Technologies) has raised an undisclosed amount in its most recent Pre Series A2 capital raise round.

As per sources. this is part of the firm’s ongoing plans to raise a larger round of $15mn within the next few months to fuel its next round of growth and expansion.

The company currently offers digital escrow solutions to more than 500 + enterprises and businesses, including unicorns, listed enterprises, emerging digital first businesses across India and is now also planning to expand to key geographies overseas. Till now the current focus for the firm has been domestic transactions, cross border transactions will be the next big focus area.

The company which also claims to be net cash flow positive, has seen rapid growth over the last 2 years.

Besides seeing follow on investments from existing investors and some family offices such as CIL, the current round also saw participation from WFC- We Founder Circle, Angel List, JB Ventures etc. Existing investors includes some marquee angels and seasoned CXO angels and it is also backed by the likes of IPV Inflection point ventures, CC One Capital, Keiretsu Forum etc.

Ashwin Chawwla Founder and Managing Director said “ We have been conscious to raise so far and have focused on building the business ground up. Now that we are expanding and are keen to scale rapidly both within the country and overseas, we are looking at high-quality, like-minded partners and investors. We remain firmly committed to driving value for our existing shareholders and also those who will continue to be part of this exciting journey”